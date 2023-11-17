Snow Depth, Water Content Continues Dismal
Snow depth and water content above Lake City remain at dismal, near-record low levels with median 1991-2020 levels on the Upper Lake Fork and elsewhere in Hinsdale County on Upper Rio Grande and Upper Piedra in the county’s South End, ranging from 54 to 60 percent of long-term median.Closest to home, Natural Resources Conservation Service’s 11,560’ Slumgullion Pass SnoTel site registers just 57 percent of 1991-2020 median with meager 24” snow depth on Tuesday, March 10, equivalent to 6.6” snow/water content.No surprise to winter recreationalists this winter, traditionally snowy Slumgullion Pass only reached 30” snow depth at the SnoTel site on one day February 21 — last month and then steadily dropped to 28” depth February 22-24, and 24” compacted snow ranging 6.3-6.4” water equivalency March 2-6.As of Tuesday this week, Slumgullion snow remained 24” depth with slightly elevated 6.6” water content.Similarly dismal up valley at Wager Gulch on the upper Lake Fork near Carson, snow depth was 18”, 4.3” snow/water equivalent February 23-24 but has incrementally decreased, 16”depth February 25-March 2, and now Changes in Natural Resources Conservation Service’s precipitation median from February 28, above, to March 8, upper right: Gunnison drainage from 68 to 65 percent median and