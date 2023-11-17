The Lake City SILVER WORLD (U.S.P.S. No. 436-630)

Published weekly on Fridays

$50 a year mailed in Hinsdale & Gunnison Counties,

$50 online for computer, Ipad, Kindle, tablet, smart phone,

$60 a year elsewhere U.S. Silver World Publishing Co.,

P.O. Box 100, Lake City, Colo. 81235 (970) 944-2515

Second Class Postage paid at Lake City, Colorado

e-mail address: [email protected] FAX: 970-944-7009

POSTMASTER: Send address changes to SILVER WORLD

P.O. BOX 100, LAKE CITY, COLO. 81235

OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER FOR THE TOWN OF LAKE CITY

AND HINSDALE COUNTY, COLORADO

Editor & Publisher Grant E. Houston

Production Coordinator Jennifer Rightsell

Bookkeeper – Cindy Young

Signed articles and letters are the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinion of the editor. Letters to the editor should be no longer than 800 words and will be edited at the editor’s discretion for length. Letters should be pertinent to community issues.