231 N. Silver St. Ste 2,
Lake City, CO 81235

970-944-2515

Snow Depth, Water Content Continues Dismal

Snow depth and water content above Lake City remain at dismal, near-record low levels with median 1991-2020 levels on the Upper Lake Fork and elsewhere in Hinsdale County on Upper Rio Grande and Upper Piedra in the county’s South End, ranging from 54 to 60 percent of long-term median.Closest to home, Natural Resources Conservation Service’s 11,560’ Slumgullion Pass SnoTel site registers just 57 percent of 1991-2020 median with meager 24” snow depth on Tuesday, March 10, equivalent to 6.6” snow/water content.No surprise to winter recreationalists this winter, traditionally snowy Slumgullion Pass only reached 30” snow depth at the SnoTel site on one day February 21 — last month and then steadily dropped to 28” depth February 22-24, and 24” compacted snow ranging 6.3-6.4” water equivalency March 2-6.As of Tuesday this week, Slumgullion snow remained 24” depth with slightly elevated 6.6” water content.Similarly dismal up valley at Wager Gulch on the upper Lake Fork near Carson, snow depth was 18”, 4.3” snow/water equivalent February 23-24 but has incrementally decreased, 16”depth February 25-March 2, and now Changes in Natural Resources Conservation Service’s precipitation median from February 28, above, to March 8, upper right: Gunnison drainage from 68 to 65 percent median and

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March 12, 2026

30 GOP Delegates to Assembly; Nominate County Candidates

by Schuyler Denham Hinsdale County Republican Party held its 2026 caucus and county assembly last Saturday, March 7, in Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Bluff Street.Attendance was nearly 60 residents, including a handful of observers.County Party Chair Diane Bruce called the meeting to order at promptly 1 p.m. and business began after the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation.In addition to Bruce, the other officers were Michael Murphy, Vice-Chair, and Wes Williams, the Secretary-Treasurer.The credentials committee recognized 50 attendees – those Republicans who had been registered at least 22 days in the precinct – as eligible to participate in the proceedings.Bruce acknowledged how Hinsdale County was simpler to run as it has only one precinct and, thus, one assembly; some counties have over 100. [While Hinsdale County has the fewest number of registered voters in the state, Mineral and San Juan counties have fewer Republicans than Hinsdale’s 292.]Following eligibility verification, delegates were elected to the Hinsdale County Assembly that……… Seven Delegates to Hinsdale County Dems’ Assembly Expressing varying degrees of dissatisfaction with the present national political situation, all seven registered Hinsdale County Democrats attending last Saturday afternoon’s Caucus were named Delegates to present platform resolutions and vote in the county

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March 12, 2026

MORE FEATURED NEWS

30 GOP Delegates to Assembly; Nominate County Candidates
30 GOP Delegates to Assembly; Nominate County Candidates
Posted on
Snow Depth, Water Content Continues Dismal
Snow Depth, Water Content Continues Dismal
Posted on
Busy Commissioner Session Highlights71 Hill Solar, Tax Bills
Busy Commissioner Session Highlights71 Hill Solar, Tax Bills
Posted on
Dynamite Shack Ice Climber Severely Injured in100’ Vertical Plunge
Dynamite Shack Ice Climber Severely Injured in100’ Vertical Plunge
Posted on
Busy Election Season Shaping Up in ‘26 for Town, County
Busy Election Season Shaping Up in ‘26 for Town, County
Posted on
Amidst Springtime Temperatures in January, Chamber of Commerce Cancels Annual Brewski
Amidst Springtime Temperatures in January, Chamber of Commerce Cancels Annual Brewski
Posted on

Editor's Pick

Dear Editor

March 12, 2026

This is Lisa Sperl. I am writing this to let you know I am still a resident of Lake City, just commuting to work at Lake School in Gunnison, working as an Educational Assistant.I know many of our friends thought I already moved out and were surprised to see me

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Dear Grant,

March 12, 2026

Amanda Hartman has come to my rescue three times in the past couple of years.In June of ’24, I had a kidney stone attack at 2am. Worst pain I ever had. Thought I was gonna die. She and her crew showed up at our house and drove me to Gunnison

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Dear Lake City,

March 12, 2026

Everything you need to know about me can be found here in our small town. This is where I found my heart, where I found my peace and space enough to build a life.That summer job that first brought me here quickly became 30 years and counting. I have family

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Dear Grant,

January 16, 2026

I think it is time to remind Lake City dog owners that we do have a leash law in town. Dogs are to be leashed or under voice control.Yes, I know we had a dog at large and he has found another home.Twice in the past month I have encountered

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Dear Grant,

January 8, 2026

In 1978, Congress passed and President Carter signed into law the Inspector Generals Act.It created watchdogs within each agency of the Federal Government whose job it was to rout out waste, fraud, and abuse.The Inspector Generals have saved U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars and their respective agencies have become more

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Dear Grant,

December 26, 2025

This year’s Middle School Boys Basketball team consisted of a dedicated group of student-athletes who demonstrated growth, teamwork, and perseverance throughout the season. The team consisted of 8th graders Dax Elkins, Landon Rhodes, Brantley Votruba, and Elijah Wuest, 7th graders Wyatt Loper and Henry Shepherd, 6th grader Nathaiel Menzies, and

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Sky Watch – Aug 1
Sky Watch – Aug 1
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Water Report- Jan 9
Water Report- Jan 9
Posted on

COMMUNITY EVENTS AND INFORMATION

The Lake City SILVER WORLD (U.S.P.S. No. 436-630)
Published weekly on Fridays
$50 a year mailed in Hinsdale & Gunnison Counties,
$50 online for computer, Ipad, Kindle, tablet, smart phone,
$60 a year elsewhere U.S. Silver World Publishing Co.,
P.O. Box 100, Lake City, Colo. 81235 (970) 944-2515
Second Class Postage paid at Lake City, Colorado
e-mail address: [email protected] FAX: 970-944-7009
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to SILVER WORLD
P.O. BOX 100, LAKE CITY, COLO. 81235
OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER FOR THE TOWN OF LAKE CITY
AND HINSDALE COUNTY, COLORADO
Editor & Publisher Grant E. Houston
Production Coordinator Jennifer Rightsell
Bookkeeper – Cindy Young

Signed articles and letters are the responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinion of the editor. Letters to the editor should be no longer than 800 words and will be edited at the editor’s discretion for length. Letters should be pertinent to community issues.

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